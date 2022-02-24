PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank recently was presented with the “Gold” Community Champion Award from Banking Northeast Magazine, in the economic development category.
This award recognized Berkshire Bank's comprehensive efforts to foster economic resilience in the communities it serves.
More specifically, Berkshire Bank was recognized for its efforts to harness its core business activities, coronavirus pandemic response, community involvement, philanthropic programs and innovative financial solutions, such as MyFreedom Checking and The Futures Fund, to strengthen its neighborhoods.
Banking Northeast established the Community Champion Awards to honor the banks and credit unions that went beyond the call to aid their communities in a special time of need or whose cumulative effort has made a substantial positive impact.
The winners were honored at Banking Northeast Magazine’s awards ceremony last month at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.