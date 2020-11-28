GREAT BARRINGTON — Attorney Peter Puciloski of the law firm Lazan Glover and Puciloski, of Great Barrington, has been honored by the Community Development Board of South Berkshire for his “dedication, expertise and steady leadership” while serving as CDSCB president.
Besides serving as president, Puciloski also served on the board for 13 years.
“I believe in the mission of CDCSB — to create a healthy, diverse, and sustainable community in south Berkshire County,” Puciloski said. “I was honored to share my law and business expertise to help this important organization.”
CDCSB builds affordable housing and creates living-wage jobs by working collaboratively with town governments, multiple state agencies and federal funding sources, and other local nonprofits.