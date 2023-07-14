Purple Dragon Games in Willamstown, a 'refuge' for many gamers, is closing

WILLIAMSTOWN — After a six-year run, Purple Dragon Games is closing its doors later this summer.
“I was ready to move on,” shop owner Niko White said in the store Wednesday while taking a break from organizing event for the card game Magic: The Gathering.
He plans to close by early September and hopes to move abroad to Tokyo, a city he fell in love with while visiting.
Running a small game shop is precarious, he said. “Because I don’t have huge retirement savings or the like and can’t afford to gradually lose what I have invested in the store, it was clear the time was coming for me to move on,” he wrote in an online message to customers about the closure.
White, who grew up in Williamstown and graduated from Williams College in 2004, opened the Spring Street store in 2017. He previously worked at Pandemonium Books and Games in Cambridge.
“I’ve been a gamer basically forever,” he said. He remembers as a kid playing Magic: The Gathering and in college, he started a Magic club.
He loves hosting regular events at his shop. Each week, there’s a board game night, a Dungeons & Dragons event and Magic nights.
“The community is by far the best part,” he said. “I wanted to have a gaming community, and the sensible way to support it is selling games.”
Shop regulars like Steve Kurzban, a retired Williamstown resident who frequents the game store weekly, were sad to hear the news.
“It was a refuge,” Kurzban said, “a place that you felt, instead of feeling out of place, that you were with kindred spirits. You were surrounded by games and gamers.”
Two years ago, Kurzban started a weekly board game event at the store that’s drawn a loyal following. They’ve met every week consecutively for 100 Wednesday nights, even in rain and snowstorms. “We’ve formed a community,” he said.
Kurzban is looking at other locations to keep the game night going, and is sad to see Purple Dragon Games go. “In gamer parlance, a game store is known as a FLGS, a friendly local games store. They are a dying breed — it’s a very hard model to monetize.”
Though White was ready to move on from the shop, he looked at passing the store along to someone else, but ran into financial barriers. In looking at the prospect of someone else taking over the store, his landlord, Williams College, said it planned to change his rent structure.
Currently, White pays a percentage of his sales, with a cap at market rate rent, to lease the space. White said he never came close to selling enough to pay market rate rent. “They were giving me a really good deal,” he said.
In the future, the college plans to change the lease for the space and charge market rate, and that would increase rent significantly from what White has been paying.
The college does give deals on rent sometimes to help businesses get started, said Jim Reische, the college’s chief communications officer.
“We want a flourishing Spring Street,” he said. “We also want to be attentive to the fact we’re not the only landlord on Spring Street and we don’t want to create imbalance or inequality in terms of business opportunities on the street.”
For White, the effective rent increase and difficulty turning a profit with the game store would make it difficult to pass the business along to another owner.
“It’s hard to communicate how little money in this there is,” White said, adding he did not pay himself minimum wage. Living with his parents helped him make it work, he said.
It’s virtually impossible for him to sell games for less than the price Amazon does and stay afloat, he said. A Dungeons & Dragons book he stocks he purchases from a distributor for $34, and he sells it for $50, while Amazon can sell it for $36, he said. Selling as low as Amazon as a small shop, “that’s just not a way to pay the bills,” he said. It’s not game-store specific, he said. “Any small retail is getting harder.”
Until early September, the store will be discounting items to clear out its stock.
White doesn’t see the closure as a failure. “To me, this was a really valuable thing to do,” he said of his time running the shop. “I really enjoyed doing it, and we’ve gotten a great crew and I’ll be sorry to not hangout with them anymore.”
Now, he’s looking forward to his time abroad. “It’s going to be a big adventure.”