BOSTON — New York-based rail system construction and maintenance company Railworks Track Systems, Inc. and its owner will pay $220,000 in restitution and penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to pay the proper overtime rate on public works projects in several Massachusetts locations, including the Berkshires, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.
The Berkshire-based projects took place in Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield, Sheffield and Stockbridge. Railworks Track Systems also worked on projects in Falmouth, Framingham and Hyannis. Restitution will be provided for 84 employees who were not paid properly for railroad improvement projects.
The company and its president, Gene J. Cellini, were issued a citation for improperly paying its employees on five public works projects by not including all wages paid to the employees when calculating overtime, and for failing to properly account for different hourly rates of pay earned by employees during the same work week. Railworks Track Systems was also cited for failing to submit true and accurate certified payroll records to the awarding authority on a weekly basis.
Any workers who believe their rights have been violated in the workplace are encouraged to file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/wagetheft.