GREAT BARRINGTON — Russell Allen, Marina Dominguez and Z Estime have joined Railroad Street Youth Project as senior mentoring coordinator, outreach youth worker and South Berkshire Community Health Coalition program coordinator, respectively.
Allen graduated from Bard College at Simon’s Rock, where he studied political science and psychology, with an emphasis on family systems. He previously worked for Railroad Street Youth Project as a peer health mentor. In his new position, Allen will facilitate one-on-one matches between members and young people.
Dominguez is from Argentina and studied labor relations at the University of Buenos Aires. She worked at different multinational companies for many years before immigrating to the Berkshires, where she has rediscovered herself as a dancer, musician, photographer and life coach.
Estime attended Monument Mountain Regional High School and Holyoke Community College, and is completing a degree in cultural anthropology at Mount Holyoke College. He joined RSYP in 2012, and co-founded and designed the Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment Program in 2017.