Rawson Brook Farm, maker of acclaimed Monterey Chevre cheese, is out of business

MONTEREY — Rawson Brook Farm in Monterey, producer of an award-winning goat cheese, is out of business.
Rawson Brook Farm made Monterey Chevre, a cheese popular among Berkshire chefs marketed in high-end grocers.
Run by Susan Sellew, the business at 185 New Marlboro Road was a destination goat farm as well.
Sellew, 73, said she closed the business in mid-December because "I can't do it any more."
At the business phone line of the farm, the message states: “You’ve reached the answering machine at Rawson Brook Farm, which is now closed. We have no more Monterey Chevre. And we are pretty much out of business. And that’s the way it goes. Thanks for all your support over the years, over and out.”
The business began making goat cheese in 1983.