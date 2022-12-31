LEE — Heidi Reagan has been named regional public health nurse at Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative. Her appointment is effective Jan. 3.
The Lanesborough native spent six years as a registered nurse at Berkshire Medical Center, before working in the infection prevention and control department at Fairview Hospital. At Fairview, Reagan became nationally certified in infection control prevention and epidemiology after passing her certification exam in May.
The Dalton resident attended Mount Greylock Regional High School and holds an associate degree in radiology from Springfield Technical Community College, an associate degree in nursing from Berkshire Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She began working for Berkshire Health Systems during her senior year of high school and worked in the radiology department and as a nursing assistant in the emergency department while attending college.