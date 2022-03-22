GREAT BARRINGTON — Real estate investors Karen Schneyer and Karl Holland have recently opened American Homes and Rentals in Great Barrington.
The business helps people find their way out of foreclosures, or provides ways for them to stay in their homes if selling or foreclosure isn’t an option. Schneyer and Holland also help people find a new home to either rent or purchase.
American Home and Rentals provides services to communities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Vermont. Information: 413-252-9000, www.americanhomesandrentals.com. American Home and Rentals can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Alignable, LinkedIn, and Twitter.