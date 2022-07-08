Real estate seller Evan Collins joins lending team at Lee Bank

LEE — Evan Collins has joined Lee Bank’s mortgage lending team, and is working out of the bank’s Pittsfield branch at 75 North St.
Collins, a lifelong Berkshire County resident who lives in Lenox, was previously employed as a sales associate at Piretti Real Estate and Stone House Properties. He has been involved in real estate sales in Berkshire County for seven years.
He holds a business administration degree from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. An avid golfer, Collins enjoys woodworking and gardening, and volunteers as a coach for his two daughters’ basketball teams.