Real estate seller Evan Collins joins lending team at Lee Bank

Evan Collins Photo

Evan Collins 

LEE — Evan Collins has joined Lee Bank’s mortgage lending team, and is working out of the bank’s Pittsfield branch at 75 North St.

Collins, a lifelong Berkshire County resident who lives in Lenox, was previously employed as a sales associate at Piretti Real Estate and Stone House Properties. He has been involved in real estate sales in Berkshire County for seven years.

He holds a business administration degree from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. An avid golfer, Collins enjoys woodworking and gardening, and volunteers as a coach for his two daughters’ basketball teams.

