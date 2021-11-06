PITTSFIELD — A large commercial property in Pittsfield has been sold to an Andover-based trust.
Wells Fargo Bank has sold the Del Alba Plaza on Dan Fox Drive, which houses one of Pittsfield’s two Stop & Shop supermarkets, for $3.85 million to NNM Realty Trust, which is run by Manoj and Preeti N. Munjal, an Andover couple who are real estate investors, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds. NNM is also the parent company of two other realty trusts that each own 18 percent of the 13-acre property, the Munjals said.
This is the second major sale of prime commercial real estate in Pittsfield during the last two months. In September, the Detroit-based owners of the Berkshire Crossing shopping complex on Hubbard Avenue purchased an adjacent parcel that houses B.J.’s Wholesale Club for $19.4 million.
NNM Trust also owns commercial properties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but this is the firm’s first foray into Berkshire County. The couple purchased the property as an investment, Preeti Munjal said, adding that they were attracted to Pittsfield due to all the improvements that Mill Town Capital is making at nearby Bousquet Ski Area and the former Berkshire West Athletic Club, and the plaza’s proximity to Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
“We normally don’t like to go an hour beyond (Andover) but Pittsfield was really attractive to us,” Preeti Munjal said. “With the construction going on and the new town houses we looked at that as a positive spin to the market.”
The Del Alba Plaza is located at the corner of Dan Fox Drive and South Street (Route 7), the main route that motorists travel when they go to Bousquet.
“With the ski area there everyone will be going past this plaza and traffic will really multiply, which is what attracted us,” Preeti Munjal said.
The plaza contains 72,014 square feet, and was 93 percent occupied when it was put up for sale, according to the real estate listing. Stop & Shop, which leases 61,000 square feet, is the largest tenant and shares the plaza with TrustCo Bank’s Pittsfield branch (Citizens Bank’s Pittsfield branch is located inside Stop & Shop) and a 2,000 square foot gas station.
According to the Munjals, around 12,000 square feet is currently available for lease — an 8,100-square-foot storefront that formerly housed a video store, and a vacant 3,500-square foot parcel that can be “built to suit,” Preeti Munjal said. The Munjals said they are working with a broker on finding a tenant for the vacant parcel, and that the space has attracted interest from some national retail chains.