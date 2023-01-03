Red Shirt Farm in Lanesborough has received a $28,500 state food safety grant

LANESBOROUGH — Red Shirt Farm has received a $28,500 grant under the state’s Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program.
The family-owned farm in Lanesborough is one of 23 state farms that have received a combined $1 million through the program.
Administered by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, the program grants allow farmers to improve and upgrade food safety.
Red Shirt Farm grows vegetables without the use of pesticides, chemical fertilizer or GMO’s using methods that enhance the soil and nutrient density, according to its website. It also raises heritage chickens, turkeys and pigs for eggs and meat.
It will invest its grant funding in refrigeration.