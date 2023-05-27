The redevelopment of the William Stanley Business Park's largest parcel could begin by late summer

PITTSFIELD — Renovation work on the William Stanley Business Park's largest building lot could begin by the end of the summer.
"We're hoping to break ground towards the end of August," said the Pittsfield's Business Development Manager Michael Coakley, who also heads the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority, on Friday. PEDA is the quasi-public agency charged with developing the 52-acre business park.
A few procedural matters still need to be completed before the shovels can go in the ground at the 16.5-acre site.
"We're finalizing the designs, we have to get city site plan permits, some subdivision approvals, some water approvals and then the regulatory approval from the Mass DEP and EPA," Coakley said. "Once we get those, we can put it out for bid and break ground."
Project consultant Mark Arigoni of SJR International Corp. provided an update on the project's progress at Wednesday's meeting of PEDA's board. The renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Coakley said Friday.
Known as Site 9, the parcel borders Tyler Street in the northeast corner of the business park. Officials have been interested in developing it since the General Electric Co. turned ownership of the parcel over to PEDA in 2012. But development has been hampered by the jumble of concrete building foundations that GE left behind when the ownership transfer took place.
Two proposals by the same developer to turn site 9 into a retail complex, one involving the construction of a Walmart Supercenter seven years ago, have fallen through over the last 11 years.
In February, city officials announced that they had added $4.5 million of Pittsfield's remaining American Rescue Plan funding into the financial formula to meet the project's $10.8 million total estimated price tag, which would allow the redevelopment to finally begin. In October, the city received $3 million from the state's MassWorks program to come within $4.5 million of that total number.
During the announcement in February, Mayor Linda M. Tyer said the city had expected to put the project out to bid this spring with the goal of beginning construction this summer. The first part of the four-phase redevelopment plan will consist of either crushing or cracking the jumble of concrete and asphalt building foundations that have been left on the parcel, capping the debris with green space, and adding roadways and utility lines.
On Friday, Coakley said the current plans to redevelop site 9 have drawn interest from advanced manufacturers and warehouse and distribution firms. But he said those businesses are waiting for development to proceed before making any commitments.
In other business at Wednesday's meeting, PEDA board Chair Maurice "Mick" Callahan, the panel's longest serving member, is stepping down from that position. Board member Mark Matthews was elected to a one-year term as Callahan's replacement. Callahan, who has served on the board since PEDA was formed over 20 years ago, will remain a board member, Coakley said. The board also elected Jonathan Denmark to a one-year term as vice chair.