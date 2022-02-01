Regal Cinemas at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough has permanently closed

LANESBOROUGH — National cinema chain Regal Cinemas has permanently closed its 10-screen cinema complex at the Berkshire Mall.
A sign left on the front door of the theater complex Tuesday indicated that the location had been permanently closed, but gave no reason for the closure.
"We apologize for the inconvenience," the sign stated.
According to the sign, all ticket sales will be refunded. Those with questions can contact Regal through either Twitter, the cinema chain's Facebook page or by going to Contact Us on regmovies.com.
Regal had reopened its cinema complex in the Berkshire Mall in May after shuttering the complex in early October 2020 when it closed all 536 of its theaters across the country due to the COVD-19 pandemic.
This is the third Regal-owned cinema complex to close abruptly in less than a month, following a complex in Branford, Conn., on Jan. 2 and another in Brooklyn, N.Y., in mid-January. Patrons of those two complexes were also informed of their closures by signs left on the front doors, according to previously published reports.
