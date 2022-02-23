SHEFFIELD — Registration is open for the 2022 Institute for Trustees, a nonprofit leadership conference presented by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the Essex County Chamber of Commerce.
The event is open to local board members and executive directors in Berkshire Taconic’s coverage area — Berkshire County, northwest Litchfield County in Connecticut, and Columbia and northeast Dutchess counties in New York.
Participants can sign up for any of the 25 total workshops, which will take place from April 12 to May 26. They will cover topics ranging from strategic planning and fundraising to diversity and board development.
The institute kicks off April 11, with a keynote address by Kenann McKenzie, director of the Generous Listening and Dialogue Center at Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University.
Registration will be accepted at a discounted early bird rate of $110, until March 11. After that, registration will cost $130. Full board registration is available for $500.
Information/registration: eccf.org/ift.