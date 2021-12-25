DALTON — Jared Reinstein, of Berkshire Money Management, recently earned his Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services.
Reinstein, a graduate of SUNY-Plattsburgh, is a certified financial planner and a fiduciary at Berkshire Money Management.
The Retirement Income Certified Professional program empowers financial professionals with the knowledge they need in the fast-growing retirement planning market. The program is tailored for financial professionals seeking to specialize in the retirement income planning field through an online format.