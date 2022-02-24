Reiter appointed to foundation board

HUDSON N.Y. — Fran Reiter of Ancram, N.Y., has been appointed to the Columbia Memorial Health Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the philanthropic arm of Columbia Memorial Health of Hudson, N.Y.
Following a 15-year career as a marketing executive in the television industry, Reiter served as New York City’s deputy mayor for planning and community relations and, subsequently, for economic development and planning.
She has also served as president and CEO of the New York City Convention and Visitors Bureau, and as the executive director of the Joseph Papp Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival.