PITTSFIELD — Renee Dodds owns two day care centers in the Berkshires where her clients bark instead of speak.
Dodds owns Love Us and Leave Us, a dog day care and boarding facility with locations in Pittsfield and Lee. Dodds, a native of Lanesborough, or “the borough,” as she calls it, is a certified dog trainer who originally became a dog sitter while working as a cook for a short time while living in Vermont's ski country.
She does all this despite being allergic to animals, which prevented her from having pets as a kid [Dodds said she has found ways to work around this issue].
In 2012, she opened her Pittsfield location in the former Munchies Pub on West Housatonic Street — which still had a dancer's pole situated in the main room. Seven years earlier, a Springfield-based company had expressed an interest in opening a nude-dancing establishment at that site. But, neither the concept nor the establishment came to pass, because the proposal ran afoul of an adult entertainment ordinance that Pittsfield had passed the year before.
Dodds opened her facility in Lee last year.
We recently talked with Dodds about her business, her love of dogs — and what became of that dancer's pole.
Q: How did your career in dog day care begin?
A: I was actually a cook for a long time, and I was working in a bakery in Stowe [Vermont]. I worked for this really nice woman who knew how much I liked dogs, and she actually saw an ad for someone to work at a dog day care for a local inn where people could stay with their dogs.
It was kind of a dog-centered inn for skiers. She encouraged me to apply for a job and do it. I was good at it and liked it. That’s when I decided I could probably do something like this by myself on the side while I was working my real job.
Q: Why did you go to Vermont?
A: I was just looking for a sort of change of scenery. I used to go to music festivals and had a store that sold hippie stuff. My friends had a house in Vermont, and no one was living in it for the winter, so, I just kind of ended up there.
I was in my 20s, you know? ... It was too cold to stay in the Northeast Kingdom. It was, like, negative 35 [degrees] for a month, and I said, "Nope," and went back.
Q: Where did you live?
A: East Hardwick. You drive to the end of the Earth, you fall off and you arrive. It’s 45 minutes east of Stowe.
Q: What do you like the most about dogs?
A: Unconditional love; really cute faces ... it's kind of almost, I don't want to sound like TV, but it’s kind of like healing for your soul to be with these animals. They hang on your every word. They want to please you ... to walk into work and see all these super excited faces waiting to see you ... it’s calming and comforting.
Q: A lot of people probably wonder what dog day care is really like. Can you describe it for me?
A: We start every dog off with a trial day. Not all dogs enjoy being in a setting with this many dogs. So, we introduce them slowly, at their own speed. Some dogs, you do them one at a time. Others, like some Labs, they just walk in like they’ve been here for 1,000 years.
We observe them and just see how they play. ... Right now, we’re getting a lot of what we call "pandemic puppies" that haven’t had a lot of socialization, but we can always work with the shyness and build their confidence. If dogs show aggression in any way, shape or form, they won’t do well, so, we dismiss them.
Q: What do the dogs do when you’re taking care of them?
A: A lot of playing, inside and outside. We do try and work with them a lot because even if they have been trained at home, they don't really have the training. ... Group dogs know how to behave, so, we work a lot on not barking as much and coming when called.
It's pretty much like supervised play. If any of them start playing too rough, we have them calm down a minute and take a deep breath. ... They get so much energy out. The owners love that.
We do spend a lot of time outside, but in inclement weather, heavy rain, or if it's super cold or really hot, we bring them indoors to playrooms that are climate-controlled. ... We have had some really cold days, and we’ll keep them inside, but we’ll take them out ... every 30 minutes, or once an hour to go to the bathroom, just run outside and come right back in.
Q: Were you a dog lover as a kid?
A: We had a German shepherd when I was growing up who was older when I was a kid, and he passed away. I just always wanted a dog, but ... here’s my story — I’m allergic to dogs and cats. I always wanted pets, but my parents wouldn't let me have any because I was allergic.
Q: Are you still allergic to animals?
A: Oh, yes.
Q: Then how do you do what you do?
A: I think I grew out of it a bit. I think it just hit my system so much that it doesn’t bother me as much, but some dogs will really get it going and I just won’t be able to pet them as much. ... I have two dogs and cats at my house.
Q: You originally ran Love Us and Leave Us out of your house. Why did you want to have a separate facility?
A: At one point, I wasn’t sleeping very well. ... I looked around, and there were, like, 10 dogs in my bedroom, sitting in there. I was so busy. I was doing dog walking as well. ... Then I finally bought a house. I loved the house, but the dogs were destroying our beautiful yard. It was just all dirt.
I couldn't even have a day off. ... I had been looking at the Munchies building for years, and managed to rent it to give myself a break.
Q: What are the easiest dogs to have in day care?
A: It really varies per dog, but I would say old dogs are the easiest. We actually have a lot of Doodle variations, and I have to say, they've been crazy to get into the group. They all like being around other dogs, and they listen. ... They're just happy-go-lucky, they like to be around other dogs and they like to play. They have a bunch of energy.
Q: What are the hardest dogs to watch?
A: Sometimes we have trouble with bully breeds; any dogs with high prey drives. They're so very sweet, but sometimes their play gets so overstimulated and they play too rough and just upset the dynamic of the group. ... We have had trouble with them, but then again, some of the best dogs we’ve ever had have been pit bulls. You never can say until you see the dog. They have different personalities, just like us.
Q: When kids act out in day care, you put them in a timeout. What do you do with dogs?
A: We put them in a timeout. We put them in another area. We try to redirect them. That's the best way to get rid of unwanted behaviors.
Q: When you first moved into Munchies 10 years ago, that dancer's pole had been left behind. I remember you telling me then that you were afraid to move it, for structural reasons. Is it still there?
A: Yes, it is. That building [was built] in the late 1800s, and has a rubble-wall foundation that is coming in, so, I'm planning on building a whole new building and taking that one down.
Q: But, what will happen to the pole?
A: I’m thinking of keeping the pole in a glass case or something [Dodds laughs]. Memories.