The Inn at Richmond just completed a major makeover. An indoor equestrian arena, game room and new music space are just some of the upgrades

RICHMOND — The Inn at Richmond, dating back to 1776, is completing a modern-day renaissance.
Sitting on a 29-acre site just off State Road (Route 41) at Perry’s Peak Road, it has been redone, refurbished and refreshed — including a top-to-bottom makeover. It reopened quietly on July 1 after a four-month hiatus with five guest rooms at the inn, two cabins and an “owner’s suite” inside the property’s indoor equestrian arena.
The deep cosmetic project included removing dust and dirt and offering updated, repainted, newly furnished rooms and the Grand Prix suite. There's also a forthcoming second-floor art gallery at the inn for local artists in the works, the restored Flag Barn for special events and for live entertainment, a game room, and the upgraded Berkshire Equestrian Center, home to a dozen horses who crave human attention — they are owned by people who board them at the farm.
The goals are to revive community interest in the venerable inn, attract guests interested in nature, the arts and in up close and personal encounters with horses, serving as a corporate and special event retreat suitable for weddings and other celebrations, and as a upcoming indoor acoustic music space open to the general public for chamber music and jazz performers.
Accomplishing all that may seem like a tall order, but for the past four months, the property’s operator, managing director Chris Paradysz, along with his wife, Angela, a chef, have been putting in many hours overseeing the six-figure renovation and upgrade now in its final stages.
The property is still owned by Carl Dunham Jr., 79, and his wife, Nancy Saggese, based in New Milford, Conn., where he owns the prominent, 700-acre Candlelight Farms Inn — a destination for weddings and corporate events — as a lifelong resident.
He purchased the Richmond property in 2005 for $2 million at a public auction.
Dunham put it up for sale, asking $5.9 million in 2013, but with no takers, he relisted it with Sotheby’s International Realty of Great Barrington for $4.6 million.
“Dunham had an amazing vision, which is frankly starting to come true now,” Paradysz said during a recent conversation and tour of the property.
That shared vision involved creating a clone of Dunham’s highly regarded Connecticut inn in Richmond to attract “people with a passion for horses and for the country life,” said Paradysz, who lives at the inn full-time. “That was the reason he bought this place here.”
Paradysz has deep family roots in Western Massachusetts, including his former home in East Otis.
What was needed to make the Inn at Richmond a four-season draw for equestrians was an indoor arena, which Dunham built and now has been refurbished and is being used for training.
Paradysz, 61, is the managing partner of The Advisory Labs, based in New York City, and its affiliated Adventure Explorations near Hershey, Pa. He said he met with Dunham six months ago and accepted the challenge of operating and reviving the property. The mission of Paradysz’s company is to discover distinctive businesses, especially luxury hospitality brands, and restore them to their full potential.
“To do that here at the inn, which had kind of lost its way and had stopped thriving, you’ve got to get inside of it, which is why I live here,” he pointed out.” “It needed somebody to care about it, and I can’t do that remotely. In our kind of business, you can’t dabble; you’re either in or you’re not.”
The inn and equestrian center are still quietly on the market, “as are most properties like this,” Paradysz acknowledged. “If I invest in something, which is what we do at The Advisory Labs, we put cash in, as well as time, resources and assets. My background is marketing, branding, digital strategy and technology, and to use that to create these new stories. This is a fabulous property for exactly what it is, and it needed to retell its story, because it didn’t have one.”
To revive local interest in the property and display its restoration, he plans a community day over Labor Day weekend, as well as a fall festival on the first weekend of October, Halloween events and a multiday Christmas celebration.
Rates for accommodations are intended to be comparable to other inns nearby, Paradysz noted. Rooms run from $225 to $400 a night, seven days, with no minimum nightly stay requirements currently. Rates will be seasonally adjusted in the winter.
As an owner of horse farms for 18 years, he pointed out that some people want to ride them, some, love them and want to be with them, people who prefer to look at them, pet them and feed them an apple, those who just want to see them at a distance, and those who are uninterested. The inn’s horses are available to guests for brushing, combing, bathing, hanging out, but not for riding currently.
The property is staffed by full- and part-time employees for the inn, plus support workers for the equestrian center, including Abbie Callaghan, a professional high-end trainer with Grand Prix-caliber credentials.
“The biggest challenge here is reawakening the past, so people know it’s here for inspiration, quiet, nature, for celebrating with partners, friends, events like corporate retreats, family reunions and weddings, and connecting with the community so they feel a part of it, because that’s the most important aspect,” said Paradysz.
“I call it renaissance for something that was literally here since 1776, to have people feel what’s changed so people care about it again,” he said, “because people forgot to care about it.”
Now, the inn, with its historic, inviting parlor and library, as well as a sun room, has emerged as a “luxury, high-end destination, a three-star resort, and we want to keep rolling for four stars,” said Paradysz. “It’s so satisfying, the word when people come here is warmth, I like them to feel like it’s theirs.”