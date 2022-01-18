NORTH ADAMS — The walls of an empty space in the Steeple City Plaza were being painted Tuesday.

A new tenant is moving in.

Rent-A-Center has signed a lease and plans to open in the space, according to Paula Tibbetts, a property manager who works for the group that owns the property. The space once housed Olympia Sports.

The plaza has had turnover in businesses, and a large space that used to house a department store still is empty. Gordmans, the most recent tenant in that space, closed a few months after its grand opening in the city, when its parent company filed for bankruptcy.