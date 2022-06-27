BENNINGTON, Vt. — With the need for PCR testing having declined dramatically, and the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center will discontinue testing on Friday.
SVHC remains ready to resume the availability of PCR testing at the CRC as the situation requires. The COVID Resource Center is located on the former Southern Vermont College campus at 982 Mansion Drive.
The few asymptomatic people who may need a PCR test to meet a workplace requirement or as a prerequisite for surgery at another facility, for instance, can get one at SVMC’s Respiratory Evaluation Center/ExpressCare at 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington. Standard charges will apply.
The CRC will remain open for vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 5, as long as needed.