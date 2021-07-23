The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is currently seeking respondents to participate in the National Agricultural Classification, which collects data used for the Census of Agriculture, a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them that takes place every five years.
The data from the census is used by producers, as well as those who serve them, and rural communities, such as federal, state and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, and many others.
The goal is to account for any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the census year. Even the smallest plots – urban or rural – count, if this definition is met.
Data collection for the 2022 Census of Agriculture will begin in November 2022. When data collection is complete, the rest of 2023 will be dedicated to data review and analysis, which includes a comprehensive disclosure review to ensure the protection of every respondent’s identity. The results will be released in early 2024. Information: www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus, or Jodi.Letterman@usda.gov.