PITTSFIELD — Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub of Woburn, which has an eatery in Pittsfield, is holding its 24th annual Boys & Girls Club fundraiser this month through Oct. 31. All 103 of the chain’s locations across New England and upstate New York are participating. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised goes directly to local Boys & Girls Club chapters throughout the communities in which they serve. The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires is located in Pittsfield. Guests can donate online or in-person. Information: www.99restaurants.com.