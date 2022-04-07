Park 51 owner Robert Trask gets the go ahead to open a new brewpub, Antimony, in the Lenox Commons

Rob Trask, owner of 51 Park Restaurant and Tavern in Lee, plans to open Antimony brewpub in Lenox Commons in the fall or early next year.
“The central theme, along with good food, is to brew the beer on the premises, a separate part of the customers’ experience,” said 51 Park Restaurant and Tavern owner Robert Trask of his new brewpub, set to open the end of this year or early 2023.
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com or on Twitter @BE_cfanto.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.