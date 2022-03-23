The owner of 51 Park has shifted plans for a brewpub to Lenox Commons

LENOX — It’s back, but at a new and more favorable location.
Lee restaurateur Robert Trask’s vision for a Lenox brewpub to be named Antimony, originally proposed for a wooded parcel off Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20), now centers on the long-vacant restaurant building at the entrance of Lenox Commons.
Through his real estate company, Brewha LLC, Trask is seeking Zoning Board of Appeals approval to site his project in the building owned by Berkshire hotel entrepreneur Navin Shah. The location has ample, available parking and a traffic signal controlling access to the development. Shah is now holding a purchase-and-sale agreement from Trask, pending a green light from the ZBA.
The location hosted the Lenox House restaurant from 1964 to 2002, followed by short-lived eateries ending with Bobby Mac’s, which closed four years ago. The building had been vacant since, as proposals for a recreational marijuana business and, more recently, a veterinary service, fell by the wayside.
In January, Trask, who has owned the popular 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern in downtown Lee for 18 years, withdrew his application to build the brewpub on the woodlands opposite Lime Kiln Road.
“A brewpub would be extremely welcomed in the Berkshires and the town of Lenox,” Trask told The Eagle on Tuesday. “It’s growing exponentially nationwide as people visit brewpubs, but the Berkshires have not seen a lot of that growth in the industry.”
He acknowledged that the original vision included “a lot more scenic, outdoor area” but the Lenox Commons location is a “much easier, turnkey renovation that we could bring to life much sooner. To pull something like that out of disrepair for the town and the public is a good opportunity.”
Trask, 48, who grew up in Lee and lives in West Stockbridge, anticipates opening next fall or winter if the zoning board approves his proposal. He declined to project the cost of acquiring the building and renovating the interior. “We’re kind of at a preliminary stage and there’s a lot of work still to be done,” he said.
But Trask said he has met with the Lenox Woods Homeowners Association, representing the condo owners in the back section of the complex. “There was very positive feedback,” he said.
The zoning board will discuss the project during its meeting at 7 p.m. April 6 in Town Hall. Comments may be submitted by email to landuse@townoflenox.com. The complete petition is available at the town clerk’s office on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is posted on the town’s website.
Trask cited “a misconception that it would be much different than a restaurant. It’s really just a restaurant with equipment to produce something — just like a kitchen produces food, this produces beverages. They were very receptive, they understood and they actually look forward to having an amenity so close to their complex.”
Antimony would operate seven days a week year-round, serving lunch and dinner and offering live entertainment, not only music but also spoken-word performances and small theater groups. “I think there’s a need for more entertainment options in the Berkshires,” Trask said.
The name plays off his 51 Park restaurant, since Antimony is the 51st element on the periodic table of chemical elements, he said, reflecting his background in chemical engineering.
Trask voiced optimism that the zoning board would be receptive to his proposal, since the location is one that “many would like to see revived.” Operating the two restaurants would hinge on “finding the right team and the right management, something that can be easily handled,” he said. The business is expected to employ 20 full-time and 10 part-time people.
Key points in the application include:
• Antimony would include 150 indoor and 80 seasonal outdoor seats, offering a casual dining menu and a full bar.
• “The production of beer on site would provide a central theme to the customer experience,” the application states.
• The project would utilize the current kitchen, but would renovate the interior dining space to alter the layout and incorporate the brewing equipment. Two existing outdoor patio dining areas would be restored for additional seasonal seating.
• The brewery also would supply beer to the 51 Park Restaurant.
• There are no plans to distribute beer to other restaurants or package stores, since the facility lacks the capacity or intent to be a large wholesale production facility.