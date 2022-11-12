Richard Slutzky joins Barrington Stage Company board of trustees

PITTSFIELD — Richard Slutzky, who has two decades of experience with major financial institutions managing foundations and philanthropic practices, has joined Barrington Stage Company’s board of trustees.
Slutzky, who lives in Egremont, retired in 2019 after 20 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and U.S Trust, where he served most recently as director of institutional sales.
For 13 years, he was the first vice president and senior philanthropic consultant for the Merrill Lynch Center for Philanthropy & Nonprofit Management. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch and moving to the private sector, Slutzky served as the executive director of the Jewish Community Foundation of MetroWest, New Jersey for eight years. He also served three years as the director of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City after having practiced law there for five years.
Locally, Slutzky is a member of the boards of Construct, Inc., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and Hazon, where he recently served as board chair. Slutzky is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and Emory University School of Law.