STOCKBRIDGE — The Austen Riggs Center will hold a virtual grand rounds session, “The Psychology of Online Groups and Communities,” at 12:50 p.m. Friday.
Anita Blanchard, associate professor of psychological science and organization science at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, will host the session.
Grand rounds are designed for mental health professionals, are offered free of charge and provide 1 continuing education credit. Advance registration is required because this session is a virtual event. Information: austenriggs.org.