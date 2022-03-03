STOCKBRIDGE — The Austen Riggs Center is seeking entries for its 2022 Austen Riggs Erikson Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media, which recognizes a select group of media professionals, including journalists, writers and others who create exemplary work that contributes to the public’s understanding of mental health issues.
The prize carries an award of $3,000 and will be presented at an event at which the honoree or honorees can speak about their work.
Interested parties either can nominate a piece or apply for prize consideration. The deadline for submissions is May 15.
Questions/information: Communications officer Aaron M. Beatty, 413-931-5245, aaron.beatty@austenriggs.net.