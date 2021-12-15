BOSTON — Beginning Jan. 3, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will require learning permit holders applying for a state driver’s license to supply their own vehicles for road testing.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and health and safety protocols, the RMV has deployed a fleet of commonwealth-owned vehicles for road testing since June 2020, but that practice will end Dec. 31. Applicants for motorcycle licenses will continue to supply their own vehicles for testing.
All occupants of a vehicle used in a road test, including the applicant, sponsor and examiner, will continue to be required to wear a face covering. Applicants will be asked to keep open windows for ventilation, and be asked to clean or wipe down the surfaces surrounding the passenger seat and center console of the vehicle before the test beginning.
Information: Mass.gov/roadtest.