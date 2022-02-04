Rockwell Museum bolsters leadership team, adds new position

STOCKBRIDGE — Sue Elliott, the inaugural director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's Tanglewood Learning Institute in Lenox, has joined the Norman Rockwell Museum in the newly created position of chief audience officer, where she will oversee the museum's newly formed audience engagement division.
She is one of three recent additions to the museum's executive leadership team, which also include Alyssa Blumenthal as director of public operations and visitor engagement and Chris Kupernik as director of facilities and safety. Laurie Tang also recently joined the museum as executive assistant to the director/CEO.
Elliott will work with curatorial, digital, visitor, and education teams and local, national, and international collaborators to transform the way in which the museum creates programming that engages people of all ages through in-person and online activities and events. The audience engagement division will incorporate and build on the outstanding work that Rich Bradway has led for six years as director of digital learning and engagement. Bradway’s role will expand to that of digital innovation officer. This larger, digital arm of the museum will incorporate additional technology, data, and digital production support. The museum is currently seeking to hire a technology coordinator.
Prior to joining the BSO in 2018, Elliott led the world’s first online professional development, certificate, and accreditation program for private music teachers around the world at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Canada. Educated at McGill University, the University of Toronto, and the University of Southern California, she also holds certificates in education, leadership, and arts and cultural strategy.
Blumenthal previously held various leadership roles in the hospitality industry at restaurants and venues throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. She relocated from Chicago to Amherst to attend Hampshire College, where she studied fine arts as a therapeutic tool.
Kupernik assumed his current position with the Rockwell Museum in November. He previously served as an estate manager for a large private property and as facilities and grounds manager at Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. He also spent almost 11 years at Blantyre in Lenox, assisting in the maintenance and security of the historic gilded age property.
Tang joined the Rockwell Museum in May 2021. She is responsible for managing and supporting the work of the director’s office/CEO, the board of trustees, and key patron and donor relationships. Tang previously served as rooms manager at Blantyre. She holds degrees in hospitality and tourism management and in Chinese language and literature from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
The museum has also promoted five members of the curatorial department following the departure of Collections and Operations Director Martin Mahoney, who became the director of the Bennington Museum in Bennington, Vt. in September.
Thomas Mesquita has been promoted to director of collections and exhibitions; Barbara Rundback to registrar; Joe Tonetti to exhibitions manager; Maria Tucker to curatorial interns and Venus Van Ness to archivist. The curatorial team will continue to be led by Deputy Director/Chief Curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, who has been at the Rockwell Museum for 27 years.