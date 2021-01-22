NORTH ADAMS — Rogers High Fidelity of North Adams recently raised $2,300 for the Berkshire Humane Society by auctioning off a new 65V-2 integrated tube amplifier on eBay for charity.
The high-end amplifier donated by Rogers President and Chief Engineer Roger Gibboni attracted a winning bid of $2,325 out of 33 bids cast. Gibboni recently presented the Berkshire Humane Society with a check for that amount.
“We are grateful to Roger. He donated merchandise with a retail value of $5,000, organized the charity auction raising thousands of dollars for us and shipped the amplifier to the top bidder,” said John Perreault, executive director of the humane society.