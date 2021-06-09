PITTSFIELD — After a successful inaugural year, Roots Rising will be holding its second Ride for Roots Rising socially distant bike ride challenge from June 19 to June 27.
All proceeds will benefit Roots Rising’s mission to empower youths, and build community through food and farming.
Road cyclists and mountain bikers can complete beginning, intermediate or advanced routes during the eight-day time frame. Road bike routes will start from Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond; the mountain biking routes are in Pittsfield State Forest.
The general registration fee is $25. There is a $10 reduced-rate registration fee for students and low-income residents. Children younger than 12 can ride for free.
All registrants will be entered into a raffle to win prizes, including gift certificates to Mission Bar + Tapas and the bar at the Gateways Inn.
The first $5,000 raised will be doubled by Berkshire Agricultural Ventures and used for market match at Roots Rising’s Pittsfield Farmers Market.
Registration/information: givebutter.com/rootsrising.