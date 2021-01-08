PITTSFIELD — Roots Rising’s virtual farmers market is one of 10 community-based organizations in Western and Central Massachusetts that recently received a combined $100,000 in grants from Fallon Health of Worcester to aid with COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The money will be used to support innovative community-based programs that support areas of populations that are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or that provide services to seniors who overcome or mitigate social isolation.