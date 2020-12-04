BURLINGTON — The Massachusetts High Technology Council will host a virtual roundtable, “Employer and Higher Education Applications of Testing Strategies in the War on COVID-19” from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday.
This presentation will build on the update on testing presented by council Executive Committee Member Steve Pagliuca on Nov. 23, on the state of advances in testing capabilities and capacity, and implications for important decisions employers and policymakers face during the current resurgence of infections worldwide.
Attendance is free, but preregistration is required. Information: mhtc.org.