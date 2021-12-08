BURLINGTON — The Massachusetts High Technology Council will hold a COVID-19 Recovery and Return to the Workplace Virtual Roundtable to discuss omicron variant updates, as well as vaccine and therapeutic developments, from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, will provide the update on the omicron variant. Bain Capital’s managing directors, Adam Koppel and Andrew Hack, and company co-chair Steve Pagliuca, will discuss advances in vaccine and therapeutic developments.
Information: mhtc.org.