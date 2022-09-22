The CEO of Roxie's Barkery in North Adams is the 'head taste tester.' If this beagle doesn't like it, they don't sell it

NORTH ADAMS — McKenna Burzimati once worked in an animal hospital. The job gave her insight into ingredients that make up many dog treats — but in her view should not.
"They have a lot of preservatives in them or just ingredients that I literally didn't know what they were," Burzimati said.
So when the North Adams resident adopted her own dog from a Connecticut rescue shelter around three years ago, she decided to feed it home-baked dog treats made from healthy ingredients.
That led Burzimati to form a business, Roxie's Barkery, a pet supply shop that features home-made pet treats, including cake and ice cream-style concoctions for dogs, now located in the Norad Mill at 60 Roberts Drive.
Burzimati, 24, first sold her wares from her apartment, then moved the business to her parents' house, before opening her store in the mill in May. She attended the culinary program at McCann Technical School. After opening Roxie's, she honed her business plan during the fall of 2021 at Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County in Pittsfield, a nonprofit that provides assistance to budding small business owners.
The business received a loan from Adams Community Bank to open her business. Burzimati also helped fund its launch with grants she received from EforAll. Burzimati and two family members make up the store's three employees.
Roxie is the name of Burzimati's dog, a 5-year-old beagle mix she adopted from Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield, Conn. Roxie is referred to as "head taste tester and CEO" on the business' website.
"Looking at her picture, I instantly fell in love with her," Burzimati said.
Besides cake and ice cream, Roxie's Barkery sells colorfully named biscuits and cookies. The crunchy carrot cookies are gluten- and grain-free.
"We have a small amount of natural preservatives that we put in them to make sure they don't mold," she said of products. "Everything we use has great health benefits for the dog, so they're not the artificial gross preservatives."
Common ingredients are peanut butter, pumpkin and apple sauce.
Roxie's most exotic items are the dog cakes, known as "pup cakes," and the ice cream, which is served in four-ounce cups. Burzimati began making the cakes while working at an animal day care center. "People were just kind of asking for them," she said. "Those are also 100 percent all-natural, human-grade ingredients with no sugar in them."
She devised her dog-style ice cream when looking for a cool treat to give canines during hot weather. "Basically, I way cut back on putting any sort of cream in it," she sad. "You just want to use all natural things for the dogs. It's really just a lot of fruit and healthy ingredients."
Roxie's Barkery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.