DALTON — June Roy-Martin was elected president of the Community Recreation Association’s board of governors, while Richard Rowe and Sarah Bachli were elected new members at the organization’s annual meeting in January.
Roy-Martin succeeds Bernie Klem, who had served as president for five years. Also elected to officer positions were Klem (vice president); Mary Frost (treasurer); and Christine DeCarlo, as clerk/secretary replacing Roy-Martin.
Roy-Martin is human resources director at Catamount Ski Area, Berkshire East Mountain Resort and Zoar Outdoor. She previously worked in human resources at Carr Hardware and Qualprint and served as membership vice president at 1Berkshire.
Rowe served as president of U.S. Government Products at Crane Currency for 11 years, before retiring in June 2019. He previously worked at MeadWestvaco — it's now Onyx Specialty Papers — for 18 years, leaving as vice president of commercial development in 2008. He is a former board chair of the Berkshire United Way.