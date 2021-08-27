Rural Intelligence is holding its first Readers Choice Awards this fall, and will begin accepting nominations Sept. 1. The awards feature over 115 categories, from brewery to local celebrity, highlighting what readers love most about Rural Intelligence’s coverage area, which includes Berkshire County. Choice winners will be announced Dec. 1 on Ruralintelligence.com. The open categories for the Rural Intelligence Readers’ Choice Awards can be found online at www.ruralintelligence.com/readerschoice.