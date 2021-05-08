PITTSFIELD — Veterinarian Dr. Andrea Rusilowicz has joined Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital.
Rusilowicz, the granddaughter of a veterinarian and who grew up in Connecticut, became interested in caring for animals at a young age. She worked as a farmhand on horse farms, at an aquarium, and at an avian and reptile rehabilitation facility.
She completed her pre-veterinarian degree at the University of Vermont and holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, an international veterinary school in St. Kitts and Nevis.
She previously has worked at veterinary facilities in Oregon and Tennessee.
Rusilowicz and her husband, Austin, live in the Berkshires.