PITTSFIELD — Sabic has joined the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative, a collaboration that provides scholarships for graduating high school students who are planning to major in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at historically Black colleges and universities.
With an investment of $500,000, Sabic plans to sponsor 10 young scholars over the next two years, joining a growing list of organizations that, together, have raised more than $10 million for scholarships.
The first of the program’s scholarships are being awarded to 150 students enrolling in college this fall. Each will receive a $40,000, four-year scholarship.
Organizations, parents and students interested in learning more about the FOSSI sponsorship, application criteria and program initiatives should visit AIChE.org/FOSSI.