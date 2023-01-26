Salisbury Bank donates food, funding to Berkshire food pantries

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Salisbury Bank has donated food and funding raised during its 15th annual “Fill-the-Basket” food drive that took place at its 14 branches during November and December to several local food pantries in the bank’s three-state coverage area.
Locally, those food pantries included People’s Pantry in Great Barrington; Sheffield Food Assistance in Sheffield and South Egremont; The Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville and Salisbury, Conn.; and Fish and Loaves in Canaan, Conn.
Together, the bank’s 14 branches collected and donated over 1,424 nonperishable food and household items, and $524 in cash donations. Salisbury Bank also donated a total of $12,000 amongst the food pantries serving each area.
Salisbury Bank operates Berkshire County branches in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.