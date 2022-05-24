Lime Rock Park Photo

A first-person perspective shot  during a ride on the Lime Rock Park track in Lakeville, Conn. Salisbury Bank, which operates three branches in the Berkshires, has become Lime Rock Park's official banking partner.

 PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREW BLECHMAN

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Salisbury Bank, which operates three branches in Berkshire County, has expanded its long-term partnership with Lime Rock Park by becoming the race track’s official banking partner.

The bank will also sponsor the Historic Festival Vintage Racecar & Sports Car Parade on Sept. 1, a 17-mile tour through local towns on some of the most scenic and entertaining roads in northwest Connecticut, including a route through Salisbury, Conn., the home of Salisbury Bank.

Salisbury Bank's Berkshire branches are located in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.