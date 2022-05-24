LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Salisbury Bank, which operates three branches in Berkshire County, has expanded its long-term partnership with Lime Rock Park by becoming the race track’s official banking partner.
The bank will also sponsor the Historic Festival Vintage Racecar & Sports Car Parade on Sept. 1, a 17-mile tour through local towns on some of the most scenic and entertaining roads in northwest Connecticut, including a route through Salisbury, Conn., the home of Salisbury Bank.
Salisbury Bank's Berkshire branches are located in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.