Salisbury Bank launches annual 'We Believe' toy drive

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Salisbury Bank, which has three branches in the Berkshires, has launched its 35th annual “We Believe” Toy Drive.
Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of Salisbury Bank’s 14 offices by Dec. 9. The bank's offices in the Berkshires are located in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.
Gift ideas include, but are not limited to, sports equipment and balls, books, board games, hand-held electronic games, backpacks, building sets, craft kits, purses, and cosmetics. Gift cards to local retailers are also welcome.