Sarah Blexrud named operations director at Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires; two join board

GREAT BARRINGTON — Sarah Blexrud has joined the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires in the senior position of director of operations, while Laurie Werner and Katherine Grubbs have joined the organization's board.
Blexrud, who lives in South Egremont, will oversee finance, membership, marketing and administration at the center, and she will assist with strategy and program development. She reports to founder and Executive Director Liana Toscanini. Blexrud previously served as administrative director at Berkshire Waldorf High School in Great Barrington and communications specialist at Canyon Ranch in Lenox.
“The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has grown considerably since its founding in 2016, and especially since COVID, which resulted in increased demand for our programs and services," Toscanini said. "Sarah’s experience in education and administration is a great fit for NPC at this time.”
Werner is a development consultant, while Grubbs is a lawyer who serves as attorney in charge of the Committee of Public Counseling Services in Pittsfield. The board now has 10 members.