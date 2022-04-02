Sarah Cook, head of 18 Degrees, explains the importance of child care, youth development programs

PITTSFIELD — Sarah Cook was trying to decide what to do after graduating from college when her father provided advice shortly before commencement that made the future a little clearer.
"He said, 'Sarah, help other people," Cook said. "That started to bring things into perspective."
Those words led Cook, who majored in history at Princeton University, to a career working with nonprofit agencies that deliver services to people who need them most.
After a decade working in Texas for a nonprofit that supplied health care to low-income residents, the Boston native returned to Massachusetts last August to become the president and CEO of 18 Degrees Children and Family Services for Western Massachusetts, formerly Berkshire Children and Families, a nonprofit based in Pittsfield. 18 Degrees is the spot where the sun is positioned in the sky shortly before daybreak.
We spoke with Cook recently about her career, her agency's unique name, the resistance to and the power of child care, and her thoughts on the crisis in Ukraine where Cook once studied.
Q: How does a history major at Princeton end up running a social service agency?
A: I think that there are a couple of things. My experience in being a history major was that it taught you how to think, read and interpret. I also found that once I had graduated with that degree that I was drawn to the most interesting things to think about, and I think that the provision of services to people who need them is the most interesting and compelling question that we face. That's how I found myself here and that's how I've been drawn to nonprofit work.
Q: Why did you go to work in Texas and why did you decide to come back here?
A: My now husband was living there (in Texas). He's not from there. I landed at Central Health (in Austin) where I really spent an amazing decade learning and working, and then I think it was time to try something new. I grew up in Boston so I always had connections to Massachusetts. Having lived in the city for so long we were interested in moving out of the daily crush. So this was a good fit in a number of ways.
Q: Does your position at 18 Degrees differ from what you did before or are you doing what you used to do but within a different context?
A: I think it's the same population. One of the things about working in health care is that it can really be the safety net below all the other safety nets, and folks will end up in the emergency room or really sick with stuff that could have been prevented that as we are coming to know are often influenced by the conditions in which people grow up. So this represents an upstream way to impact health incomes as well as life incomes. In some sense it's a continuum of service providers that are working towards the same goals.
Q: What does 18 Degrees focus on?
A: We have four service areas. Child care is a big part of it, but we also provide a wide array of youth development programs, a wide array of child and family well-being services and permanency programs that support foster parents, children experiencing foster care, and then adoption.
But they are all connected by the same philosophy, which is that we're here to add preventable factors to our children and families and therefore reduce the likelihood of trauma and negative outcomes.
Q: What ages do you work with?
A: Infants to grandparents.
Q: When you spoke with my colleague Larry Parnass recently for an article he wrote about issues involved with child care, you said that child care providers are struggling to make ends meet. Is that still the case and if it is what's the remedy?
A: I think it is still the case. I think we have undervalued the true cost of child care. It's funny that you ask what the remedy is. The state has just released a special legislative economic review report that has a number of actions that can be taken to increase workforce compensation to reimburse programs like ours that serve a lot of families who come with a subsidy to make sure they're better served and have more resources. So I think that our policymakers are generating ideas that will really help. The question is whether there is the legislative will to enact them.
Q: How critical is it to have adequate child care services in place to help boost the economy as we're coming out of COVID?
A: Based on our structural approach to parental leave in the United States, until that changes child care is going to play a real important role on allowing parents and caregivers to get back in the workforce and provide for their families. As such we need to ensure that its provisions are widely available, convenient for parents and that they strengthen children and caregivers at the same time.
Q: A lot of this has been discussed in Washington, but nothing has happened. Why is child care such a tough sell?
A: I think for a long time we haven't really known the true costs of great early education and care and it's going to be more expensive than it is currently for our society. I think that's requiring people to think about their priorities ... shift their priorities.
Q: I know you weren't here when Berkshire Children and Families changed its name to 18 Degrees three years ago. I know what 18 Degrees stands for and so do you, but I don't think a lot of other people do. Do they get confused when they see that name?
A: I think they do but also the unknowing represents an opportunity for us to describe fairly well what we do and the possibility that we bring to our program participants (Berkshire Children and Families). I think there were a few things that needed refreshing in that name. We had expanded past the Berkshires at that point and we're really working in Western Massachusetts.
The C and F part, children and families, sure, that represents a huge part of our continued services, but we also work with youth, we also work with families that are certainly by birth or by circumstance or by choice, and we wanted to expand on that. We have a long-standing contractural relationship with the state Department of Children and Families. But when we knock on people's doors and we say we're here from BCF it can sound a lot like DCF, so we really wanted to come up with a name that was free of stigma and full of possibility.
Q: When people hear DCF it sounds like the law is coming after them.
A: Yeah, exactly and we don't want that. That's not who we are.
Q: (Cook spent the summer before her senior year at Princeton in Kharkiv, Ukraine, writing her senior thesis on Ukrainian history.) You were in a place where a lot of fighting is going on so what's your reaction to what you see on television right now?
A: I'm horrified and devastated. It's just this conflict and its ubiquity in the media that shows what a waste it is.
Q: By ubiquity in the media do you mean there's too much coverage?
A: It's everywhere. It's on the radio, on social media, it's in the newspapers ... I don't know if it's too much coverage. But the depth and detail that we can now get as these conflicts unfold in real time ... There's no winners.
Q: What was Ukraine like when you were there?
A: It was still nascent in its independence ... The folks I met there were so helpful to me and so interesting and supportive of my academic Russian (Cook studied Russian for four years in college). I remember being invited into people's homes and just sitting in their kitchens and just talking and drinking and feeling really welcome. A welcoming, interesting, smart group of people.
Q: That must make it even harder for you to watch what's going on there, am I correct?
A: It's inconceivable.