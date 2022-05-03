The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched two new educational modules to its digital learning platform, Ascent. The platform is comprised of targeted educational modules called Journeys that give small business owners 24/7 access to critical information backed by research and addresses the unique needs of women entrepreneurs.
Partnerships Journey is a module that explores the value of business partnerships, why they matter, and how they drive business growth. The module has four components, including the value of business partnerships, opportunities, and strategic growth.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Journey helps position small businesses for growth by building and refining leadership skills and has 11 components designed to build confidence and improve decision management and leadership style techniques.
For more information on Ascent, visit ascent.sba.gov and register for free access. For additional opportunities on how women entrepreneurs can start, grow and recover, visit SBA.gov or contact your local SBA district office.