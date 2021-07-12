The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the application deadline for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program until July 23. The SBA will accept proposal submissions at grants.gov, funding opportunity number CNP-2021-01, until that date.
Award decisions are anticipated by September, when performance periods are projected to begin. Those eligible to apply must meet and demonstrate abilities to support the requirements of this funding opportunity.
The new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan, leverages a community navigator approach to reach the nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.
Competitive grant awards will range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period.
Information: sba.gov/navigators.