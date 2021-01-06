PITTSFIELD — The U.S. Small Business Administration will be holding two free virtual workshops on understanding what it takes to start and grow a business, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.
“The Key Steps to Getting Your Business Off the Ground” will take place Jan. 14. “Where to Get the Money to Start a Business and Finding Local Resources” will take place Jan. 21.
The hours for both sessions are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attending both workshops is not required, but is encouraged. The sessions will be facilitated by the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center.
Speakers will include Oreste Varela of the U.S. Small Business Administration and Keith Girouard of the Berkshire Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center. Guest presentations from 1Berkshire and Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County also will take place.
Registration: bit.ly/3hf9Qvi.