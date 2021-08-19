The U.S. Small Business Administration will host an live online panel discussion at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 with representatives of rural-owned small businesses who will share their stories and how they utilized SBA and U.S. Department of Agriculture resources and economic aid as critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.
Resources available from the SBA and USDA to help rural entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild from disasters will be discussed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://rural.eventbrite.com. The event will be recorded. Information: SBA.gov.