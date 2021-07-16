The U.S. Small Business Administration will host 2021 National SBIR Week from July 19 to July 23 for small business innovators. The virtual event will connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding – the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
The MBDA InVision Tour will take place on July 21. The InVision Tour is designed to empower minority entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to the commercial marketplace. Throughout the entire week, program managers from the participating federal agencies will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with small businesses, take part in live targeted panels, discuss technology areas, and share insights into how the agencies make funding decisions. Information: https://www.sbirroadtour.com/.