The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday released key details on application requirements, eligibility and a program guide for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden, established the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund at the Small Business Administration, which will administer the money to the hardest-hit small restaurants.
Ahead of the application launch and over the next two weeks, the SBA will establish a seven-day pilot period for the fund application portal, and conduct extensive outreach and training. The pilot period will be used to address technical issues ahead of the public launch.
Participants in this pilot will be selected randomly from existing PPP borrowers in priority groups for the fund and will not receive money until the application portal is open to the public.
After the pilot, the application portal will be opened to the public. The official application launch date will be announced.
Details on application requirements, eligibility and a program guide are available in English at sba.gov/restaurants, or in Spanish at sba.gov/restaurantes.